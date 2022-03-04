Massive Hawaii taro root could be largest ever harvested

The current Guinness record is a 7 pound root grown in China in 2009.

The entire taro plant can be eaten, not just the root, in a variety of Hawaiian dishes from the staple poi to lau lau and squid luau, both of which include taro leaves.

The bottom of the plant, the huli, can be planted again after harvest and the plant will grow again.

“We are doing it with a purpose and to keep it going for generations," Clarence said. “Our grandsons are putting the Huli back. It comes full circle. Different generations feeding the next generations.”