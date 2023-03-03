Massive farmers protest disrupts Brussels traffic

“In the future, I want to have the possibility to continue my dad’s farm," said farmer Brendt Beyens. "But right now I feel like the possibility of that happening is slowly shrinking and it’s getting nearly impossible and the is future looking very tough.”

Negotiations have lingered for weeks and weakened the regional government of northern Belgium to breaking point.

The debate over agricultural pollution is increasingly turning into a political issue in many of the EU’s farming nations. It is to be a focal point of Dutch elections in two weeks’ time and is also affecting Belgium, another EU nation where intensive farming has put environmentalists against the agricultural lobby.

