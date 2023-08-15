Massive explosion at gas station in Russia's Dagestan kills 27, injures more than 100

Local officials say a massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan has killed 27 people and injured more than 100

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
X

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive explosion at a gas station in Russia’s southern republic of Dagestan killed 27 people and injured more than 100, local officials said Tuesday.

Three of those killed were children, Dagestan's governor Sergei Melikov said.

The explosion took place Monday night on the outskirts of Makhachkala, the region's capital. A fire started at a car repair shop and spread to a nearby gas station, prompting a blast, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing the country's Emergency Ministry. The subsequent fire raged on the area of 600 square meters (yards), the report said.

Some of those injured will be airlifted to Moscow for treatment, according to the report.

Russian authorities have begun a criminal investigation.

In Other News
1
South Korea's Yoon calls for strong security cooperation with US, Japan...
2
States that protect transgender health care now try to absorb demand
3
An Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank kills 2 Palestinians, health...
4
Stock market today: Asian stocks mixed after China reports weak July...
5
Trump and 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top