Massachusetts student receives uniform violation for hijab

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on Islamic-American Relations says its lawyers are representing the student’s family and are investigating the situation. The student is now wearing a hijab at school, the group said.

CAIR-Massachusetts Executive Director Tahirah Amatul-Wadud said wearing a hijab or other religious attire shouldn't require families to seek an accommodation.

“I would like never for that student have to justify what she is wearing,” she said Sunday. "I don't want them to ever have to justify that this requires an accommodation."

The Mystic Valley Regional Charter School also came under fire in 2017 for a policy of banning hair braid extensions. The parents of then-15-year-olds said their twin daughters, who are Black, were punished for wearing extensions while white students hadn’t been punished for violations of hairstyle regulations.

After intense criticism, including from Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, the school abandoned the policy.

In July, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law prompted by that incident to ban discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles — such as Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists — in workplaces, school districts and school-related organizations in the state.