Massachusetts governor: Pharmacies must stock abortion pills

“At a time when states are rushing to ban medication abortion and some pharmacies are irresponsibly restricting access to it, we are reminding Massachusetts pharmacies that they have an obligation to provide critical reproductive health medications," Healey said in the statement.

Medical abortion is the country's most common method for ending pregnancies. Massachusetts in 2020 passed a law expanding access to abortion in the state.

If U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk rules against the Food and Drug Administration in the Texas cases, it’s unclear how quickly access to mifepristone could be curtailed. Revoking or suspending approval of a drug after more than 20 years would also be an unprecedented challenge to the agency.

More than a dozen states banned abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Healey said yielding to what she described as “coercive tactics” will further “strip pregnant people of their agency and rights and will violate the responsibility of pharmacies and pharmacy departments to provide critical healthcare services.”