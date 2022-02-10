Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Massachusetts game show winner gets trip to New Hampshire

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts contestant on “The Price Is Right” was hoping to win a getaway to some tropical locale during a recent appearance on the game show.

Instead she won a trip to neighboring New Hampshire.

Catherine Graham had already won a firepit and a love seat when she was picked to go on stage and play “Side By Side” with host Drew Carey.

Then she found out she'd be playing for a trip to New Hampshire, just across the border from Massachusetts. She won by correctly guessing the value of the prize was $7,696 instead of $9,676.

Graham confessed she was hoping for somewhere a bit more exotic than the “Live Free or Die” state, which she said she’s already visited “a million times.”

"I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora. A cruise around the world maybe," Graham told WBZ-TV, laughing.

In Other News
1
Hate crime probe sought in Mississippi attempted shooting
2
California accuses Tesla of alleged discrimination at plant
3
Alabama revisits pairing KKK leader and Black student names
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war
5
Biden dog Commander to make TV debut during 'Puppy Bowl'
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top