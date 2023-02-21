Mass trial starts in Chad over former ruler Deby's death

Deby seized power in 1990 when his rebel forces overthrew then-President Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human rights abuses at an international tribunal in Senegal.

Hours after Deby's death, Chad's military named his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, as the country's interim leader for what was intended to be an 18-month period. However, last year the government announced it was extending the transition for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

An analyst described the mass trial that started Tuesday as a bid by Mahamat Idriss Deby to cement his grip on power and signal to potential challengers that he is a worthy successor to his father.

“Deby is using repression to consolidate his still-uncertain position,” said Benjamin Hunter, Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a risk analysis firm. "But this method has never stopped rebellions in Chad before and is unlikely to do so now.”