Mass on kidney to keep LeVert out indefinitely for Pacers

It's unclear what the Pacers will do without LeVert.

“We acquired Caris because of who he is as a young man first and foremost," Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said. “His basketball skill and on court play speaks for itself and we know he has a great career ahead of him. We will support Caris through this time and know that he will join us on the court as soon as he is able.”

The Pacers expected to get several advantages from the acquisition.

LeVert’s contract is $4.8 million cheaper this season and likely cheaper than it would have been to re-sign Oladipo after this seaosn.

Plus, LeVert is signed through 2022-23 as are three other Pacers starters. And while the 28-year-old Oladipo continues his comeback from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, LeVert looked like a player on the rise.

His scoring totals improved each of his first four seasons in the league and despite largely coming off the bench, this has been his best all-around season. He’s averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds — the last two last two categories being career bests.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports