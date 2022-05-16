journal-news logo
X

Maryland's Sen. Chris Van Hollen treated for minor stroke

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen says he has suffered a minor stroke and is being treated at George Washington University Hospital. The Maryland Democrat says he has been told there are no long-term effects or damage.

In a statement Sunday night, Van Hollen said he has been advised by doctors to remain under observation at the hospital for a few days out of an abundance of caution.

Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House.

In Other News
1
Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen hit Billboard Music Awards stage
2
New Zealand to help pay for cleaner cars to reduce emissions
3
'Hero' guard, shoppers among Buffalo shooting victims
4
Doncic leads Mavs over Suns 123-90 in Game 7 blowout
5
No hits, no prob: Bucs win with 0 hits, top Greene, Reds 1-0
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top