Maryland overcomes 45 points by Alabama's Barker, beats Crimson Tide 111-108 in 2 OTs

The Terrapins pulled off another extra-period escape Monday, outlasting Alabama 111-108 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Sarah Te-Biasu made a tying 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, then scored eight of her 26 points in the second OT to help fourth-seeded Maryland advance to the Sweet 16.

The Terps (25-7) advance to play top-seeded South Carolina, but to get there they had to overcome a career-high 45 points by Alabama's Sarah Ashlee Barker — and a 17-point Crimson Tide lead in the third quarter.

“I think we put on a show for women’s basketball tonight,” Barker said. “I’m very thankful for that. I’m very grateful that I’m in this opportunity and I was able to be part of such a great game like that.”

The 2006 Terrapins went 6-0 in overtime, including wins in the regional final against Utah and the national title game against Duke. This was the first time they went to OT in the NCAA Tournament since then — and just getting to an extra session was a chore.

After coming alive offensively in the fourth, the Terps finally tied it at 80 on two free throws by Shyanne Sellers with 1:01 to play. Barker put fifth-seeded Alabama back ahead with a 3-pointer with 38.6 seconds left, and then Barker blocked a 3 by Kaylene Smikle at the other end.

But Smikle came up with the ball and threw it to Te-Biasu, whose 3 tied it with 12 seconds left. Karly Weathers missed a midrange shot for Alabama, and the Crimson Tide had to go to overtime with two of their top players — Zaay Green and Aaliyah Nye — having already fouled out.

Maryland led by three when Barker was fouled shooting a 3 with 0.7 seconds left in the first OT. She calmly swished all three attempts to tie it at 96 and send the game to a second extra session.

It was surely the game of the tournament so far, and the only time in four second-round matchups this year that a No. 4 seed was able to take advantage of home court and beat the No. 5 seed. There has never been a Sweet 16 in the women's NCAA Tournament without at least one No. 4 seed.

It almost happened this year, but with Maryland up three in the second overtime, Diana Collins missed a 3-pointer for the Crimson Tide (24-9). The ball went out of bounds to Alabama with 1.8 seconds left, but Te-Biasu broke up the inbound pass — which was headed in Barker's direction — to seal the game.

“It was really a fight. We went double overtime but we just kept playing for each other the whole game,” Te-Biasu said. “I know I think it was like the third and fourth quarter it was a little bit tough for us, but we never gave up and we just kept fighting. That’s all we did.”

Only three players in tournament history have scored more points in a game than Barker's 45: Drake's Lorri Bauman had 50 against Maryland in a 1982 regional final, Texas Tech's Sheryl Swoopes scored 47 in the 1993 title game against Ohio State, and Stanford's Jayne Appel had 46 in a 2009 regional final against Iowa State.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Crimson Tide came oh so close to their first Sweet 16 berth since 1998. They outscored Maryland 60-38 in the paint, repeatedly taking advantage of Maryland's lack of rim protection.

Maryland: The Terps pushed the tempo in the fourth when they needed to, and Te-Biasu has been huge for them down the stretch this season. It was an epic 24 hours for Maryland basketball after the men's team beat Colorado State at the buzzer Sunday night.

Going the distance

Te-Biasu played 49:40 out of a possible 50 minutes. Barker played 49:05 and Weathers played 49:53.

Key stat

Maryland was expected to have an advantage on the boards, and the Terps indeed finished with 23 offensive rebounds to Alabama's 14.

Up next

Maryland gets another shot at South Carolina after losing to the Gamecocks in the Elite Eight two years ago.

