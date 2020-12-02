Maryland-Michigan canceled by Wolverines' virus outbreak

But now the Michigan game is in danger.

This is the third time Maryland (2-2) has had a game canceled this season. Matchups against Ohio State and Michigan State were wiped out last month after the Terrapins had 23 positive tests for COVID-19, including head coach Michael Locksley.

Maryland has played only one game since defeating Penn State on Nov. 7, losing last week at Indiana. The Terps are scheduled to wrap up the regular season next Saturday at home against Rutgers.

The Mid-American Conference announced it Kent State at Miami scheduled for Saturday would not be played because of roster issues related to the virus at Kent State.

So far six games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed or canceled, including Washington State at No. 17 Southern California, which was pushed back two days from Friday to Sunday.

In the previous three weeks, 52 games were canceled or postponed, about 29 percent of what was scheduled.

Mississippi also suspended team activities in football Wednesday, though the Rebels have an open date this weekend.

Coach Lane Kiffin said the team could return to the practice field after as little as a one-day hiatus.

“We’d be able to play as of right now, with no more” positive tests, Kiffin said.

The Rebels still have games to make up against Texas A&M and LSU.

