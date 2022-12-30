Maryland holds off No. 25 NC State in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Maryland took a 10-9 lead in the second quarter when Tagovailoa found Smith in the back left corner of the end zone for the game's only touchdown.

North Carolina State (8-5) certainly had its chances, penetrating the Maryland 25-yard line four times, but was forced to settle for field goals each time.

The biggest opportunity to seize momentum came in the fourth quarter when Rakeim Ashford intercepted Tagovailoa at the N.C. State 35. But the Terrapins defense answered with a third-down stop and forced a field goal.

N.C. State had one last chance to win it when they got the ball back with 2:34 left in the game at their own 25, but Bennett's leaping interception clinched the victory.

GETTING HIS KICKS

Dunn won the Lou Groza Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best kicker, and finished the season converting 28 of 29 field goal tries and all 30 extra-point attempts for the Wolfpack.

THE TAKEAWAY

Maryland: The Terrapins have a lot of players who opted out of the bowl game, including three wide receivers who declared for the NFL draft. They'll need to replenish that position, although Smith looks like a keeper.

NC State: Quarterback is going to be an issue the Wolfpack will need to address this offseason. With Devin Leary transferring to Kentucky, there's no solid answer. Finley struggled with his accuracy and leading the offense. It didn't help that North Carolina State's running game was nonexistent.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Host Towson on Sept. 2, 2023.

NC State: At Connecticut on Sept. 2, 2023.

