Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes public service in speech

Moore, a Democrat who has been in office for two weeks, pitched his legislative priorities to a General Assembly where Democrats hold strong majorities. His landslide victory in November brought an exuberant lift to Democrats, who had grown weary from the rare, two-term tenure of a Republican governor in a state where Democrats outnumber GOP voters 2-1.

Moore entered office with the benefit of a large budget surplus, largely due to enormous federal COVID-19 pandemic relief. The governor's $63.1 billion budget proposal, which is about 3% less than last year's budget, includes about $2.5 billion in the state's rainy day fund, or about 10% of the state's general fund. In addition, the state budget has a fund balance of $820 million.

Speaking to a crowded room of legislators in the House of Delegates, Moore also focused on addressing childhood poverty. The former CEO of the national anti-poverty group called the Robin Hood Foundation has budgeted $171 million to permanently extend the earned income tax credit and to expand the child tax credit.

The governor, who served as a paratrooper and captain in the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, also has set aside $33 million in his budget plan for tax relief for military retirees to encourage veterans to remain in Maryland.

During his speech, Moore introduced several guests to illustrate the need for the legislation he supports this session. One of them was Angela McCullough, a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, and the owner and CEO of Maryland-based consulting firm, Tri-Logistics.

“She’s an example of what our state needs more of,” Moore said.

The governor also called attention to a proposal to strengthen the pipeline of qualified teachers with a measure called the “Maryland Educator Shortage Act.” Moore said the measure will create new pathways to address the shortage of qualified teachers, giving students the mentors and leaders they need to explore the full range of opportunities in emerging sectors.

Moore also said he wants to increase salaries to recruit and retain corrections and parole officers. He said his budget calls for more than $30 million to get the state more staff and resident advisors for juveniles.

Moore also wants to reach a $15 hourly minimum wage at a faster pace than the gradual increases approved by lawmakers in 2019 and index it for inflation. Under current law, the state won't reach $15 until 2025. The minimum wage rose to $13.25 last month.

Moore also underscored the importance of his proposed salary increases for state employees — in order to make state government a more attractive place to work. He also wants to fill about half of the state’s 6,500 vacant positions in executive branch agencies.

“This isn’t about creating big government,” Moore said. “This is about creating a better one.”

