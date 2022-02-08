Maryland court hears case seeking new sentence for DC sniper

“The bottom line with the sentencing is that Malvo's corrigibility was undisputed. It just had no legal significance in 2006," Iyer said. "It has legal significance now. It means that his sentences are excessive.”

Carrie Williams, an assistant attorney general for the state of Maryland, noted that Malvo is incarcerated in Virginia and would first have to be paroled from that state. She said he is serving four life sentences there, for three murders and one attempted murder.

Malvo also has been sentenced to six separate life without parole sentences in Maryland for killing six people.

While the sentencing judge may have acknowledged change and growth in Malvo, he did not “acknowledge the amount of change or growth that would be required — or even the capacity for the amount of change or growth that would be required — to release someone who had killed six separate people over a 22-day crime spree back into society,” Williams said.

“Mr. Malvo had multiple opportunities to reflect upon each one of his 10 bad decisions, and the bad decisions that have not been prosecuted but to which Mr. Malvo has confessed," Williams said.

The Court of Appeals did not issue a ruling Tuesday. It could take months for a decision.

The 2012 U.S. Supreme Court Miller v. Alabama ruling stated that life sentences for defendants 17 and younger should be barred “for all but the rarest of juvenile offenders, those whose crimes reflect permanent incorrigibility.”

In addition, the Maryland’s General Assembly abolished life without parole for youths, overriding a veto by Gov. Larry Hogan last year. Virginia passed similar legislation last year. That change prompted Malvo to drop a legal appeal that had gone to the Supreme Court to determine if his life sentence should be rescinded.