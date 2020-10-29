Marvell snags Inphi in yet another semiconductor tie-up

Marvell, which makes integrated circuits and semiconductor infrastructure, said the combined company will be reorganized and based in the U.S. Marvell is currently domiciled in Bermuda.

Shareholders of Inphi, which specializes in high-speed date transmission, will get $66 per share of Inphi stock and about 2.3 shares in the combined company. Upon closing, Marvell shareholders will own about 83% of the company, with Inphi shareholders owning the remaining 17%. The deal has been approved by both boards and is expected to close by the second half of 2021.