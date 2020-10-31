Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs

A bad day could end Hamlin's quest for an elusive first Cup title, while teammate Martin Truex Jr. must win Martinsville to advance after an illegal spoiler last week put derailed him in the standings.

It's a letdown situation for both Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota: Three JGR cars made the finale a year ago, but reigning champion Kyle Busch has already been eliminated.

Truex is trying to make the final four for a fourth consecutive year. If Truex wins, it could eliminate Hamlin — if Hamlin finishes behind Keselowski.

“It’s up to us to get it done," said Hamlin, a five-time Martinsville winner. "My goal and my anticipation is that we’re going to win.”

Truex, winner of the last two races at Martinsville, hasn't dismissed a three-peat but is realistic about the challenge.

“A must‑win at any track, no matter how good you’ve been there in the past, I think is a challenge,” Truex said.

Keselowski has yet to race in a final four since the format debuted in 2014, and he's not contended for a title since his 2012 victory. This was a contract year with a new crew chief that could have started a career decline. Instead, he's angling to put two Fords in the finale and join Team Penske teammate Logano in Phoenix.

“I don’t want to say (I'm) licking my chops, but I feel like based on our season’s performance to date, (it's) the best chance for us to go out and really have a chance to win and get a second championship,” Keselowski said.

Chase Elliott has three wins this season and seemed steady enough to advance for the first time in four tries, but he's below the cutline, tied with teammate Alex Bowman in sixth. The Hendrick Motorsports drivers, along with Busch from Chip Ganassi Racing, are trying to put a Chevrolet in the championship race for the first time since Jimmie Johnson won his seventh title in 2016.

Elliott is hoping to show he's ready to race with the big boys, noting the drivers ahead of him “are very familiar faces to the final four.” He's NASCAR's most popular driver, with a chance to take the next step in his career.

“I feel good. I feel probably better than I ever have and as relaxed as I ever have,” Elliott said. “I think the more that you can embrace that moment and embrace that situation and really enjoy that time, the better you’ll be prepared for a final four one day if you ever get there.”