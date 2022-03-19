Martin, Kansas hold off Creighton 79-72 for another Sweet 16

Arthur Kaluma scored 24, going 4 of 10 from long range for the Bluejays.

Creighton, which reached the Sweet 16 last year, had just six players in its rotation after losing 7-footer Ryan Kalkbrenner to a knee injury late in overtime of a 72-69 win over San Diego State on Thursday.

Ryan Hawkins drained a 3-pointer from well behind the arc 13 seconds into the game and finished 3 of 6 from distance with 14 points. O’Connell was 3 of 8 and scored 16. Alexander finished with 14.

Martin, the plucky 6-foot guard who scored 15 in a blowout of Texas Southern in the opening around, had 16 in the first half off the bench, then helped the Jayhawks stay in front.

Christian Braun scored 13 for the Jayhawks, including a big 3 that was his only one of the game in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton: The Bluejays wouldn't go away in the second half despite having three players on the court the entire 40 minutes and another for 38. They couldn't get the lead inside six points for a long stretch of the second half before the late surge that gave them a chance to pull the upset.

Kansas: Kansas tied Kentucky in all-time wins and 30-win seasons. Each storied program has 2,353 wins and 16 seasons with at 30 victories. The milestones came two days after Kentucky lost to Saint Peter’s 85-79 in overtime as the second seed in the East Region.

UP NEXT

Kansas plays either Richmond or Providence in its 32nd Sweet 16.

Creighton forward Ryan Hawkins (44) and guard Alex O'Connell (5) celebrate a 3-point basket scored by Hawkins in the first half of a second-round game against Kansas in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) goes up for a shot after getting past Creighton forward KeyShawn Feazell (1) in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, March, 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)