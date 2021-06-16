Marshals Service can’t properly track threats against judges

Attorney General Merrick Garland has said judicial threats are a “big and dangerous problem” and a “serious threat,” pointing to the rise in domestic extremist threats in the U.S. The department's recent budget request seeks an extra $33.4 million to bolster judicial security programs, increase staffing and step up surveillance capabilities.

“The U.S. Marshals are responsible for the protection of the federal judicial process, and we take that responsibility very seriously," Marshals Service spokesperson Drew Wade said in a statement. "The integrity of the judicial process is predicated on the safe and secure conduct of judicial proceedings and the protection of judges, jurors, and witnesses.”

The inspector general also concluded that “competing agency priorities” have impeded the ability to fully fund enhancements for judicial security. The Marshals Service said in its response to the findings that it was expanding its protection units and that a modernization effort of its security system was underway but would take about three years to be completed.

In March, the federal judiciary said it needed to boost security for judges at home after Judge Esther Salas' son was killed and following protests that damaged more than 50 courthouses around the country last year.

In July 2020, a lawyer showed up at Salas’ home, dressed as a FedEx delivery driver, and opened fire, killing her son, Daniel Anderl, and seriously wounding her husband, Mark Anderl. The lawyer, Roy Den Hollander, 72, had found her address online. He was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had a document containing information about a dozen female judges from across the country.

Legislation that would make it easier to shield judges’ personal information from the public failed to pass the Senate in December.