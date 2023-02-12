X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mars Wrigley fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

Nation & World
Updated 46 minutes ago
Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Federal workplace safety authorities have fined a central Pennsylvania confectionary factory more than $14,500 following an accident last year in which two workers fell into a vat of chocolate.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Mars Wrigley in the June accident at the Elizabethtown M&M/Mars factory, saying the workers were not authorized to work in the tanks and weren't trained on the proper safety procedures for the equipment.

Officials said two workers employed by an outside contracting firm fell into the partially filled chocolate tank while doing maintenance work. Emergency responders were able to free the pair by cutting a hole in the bottom of the tank, officials said. Both were taken to hospitals, one by helicopter.

A company representative told reporters last week that the safety of workers and outside contractors “is a top priority for our business.”

"As always, we appreciate OSHA’s collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review,“ the representative said.

In Other News
1
In Mexico, US complaints help union organizing efforts
2
Ex-minister Christoulides wins Cyprus presidential election
3
Turkey probes contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33,000
4
‘Magic Mike's Last Dance' wins Super Bowl weekend box office
5
Spain: Hundreds of thousands march for Madrid's healthcare
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top