Marlins trade OF Marte to A's and RHP García to Astros

The A's also acquired left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin this week from the Chicago Cubs.

“We’ve added two really solid pieces to help this team over the next two months,” Forst said.

Marte, 32, is batting .306 with an .859 OPS and 22 stolen bases in 25 attempts. It’s the third time in 18 months that Marte has been traded, and he joins an outfield that also includes Ramón Laureano and Mark Canha.

The Marlins made the deal after they were unable to reach an agreement with Marte on a contract extension.

“New horizons open, and I will continue to give my best wherever I go,” Marte tweeted.

García became a closer this season and is 3-7 with a 3.47 ERA and 15 saves in 18 chances.

Luzardo is 2-4 with a 6.87 ERA in 13 games, including six starts. He was sidelined for four weeks in May after he broke the pinkie on his pitching hand when he thumped a table while playing a video game.

Luzardo and A.J. Puk were prized left-handed prospects in Oakland’s organization.

“We’ve been an organization that’s built around pitching," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said before his team's game in Baltimore. "To get a guy like that back at a trade deadline with huge potential is obviously a nice deal for us.”

De La Cruz is hitting .324 with 12 home runs and 50 RBIs in 66 games for Triple-A Sugar Land, Pruitt is 12-9 with a 4.89 ERA in 69 games with the Astros and Tampa Bay Rays since 2017.

AP Sports Writer Bernie Wilson in San Diego and freelance writer David Ginsburg in Baltimore contributed to this report.

FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jesus Luzardo pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., in this Sunday, May 30, 2021, file photo. Outfielder Starling Marte was traded Wednesday, July 28, 2021, by the Miami Marlins to the Oakland Athletics for left-hander Jesús Luzardo. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Yimi Garcia throws during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Washington. The Marlins won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass