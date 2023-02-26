Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara gets typo-free Cy Young plaque

Marlins owner Bruce Sherman presented the award to Alcantara at home plate before Miami's spring training home opener against St. Louis.

As part of the brief ceremony, the Roger Dean Stadium Chevrolet public address announcer proclaimed that Alcantara was “finally” receiving his award.

“I didn’t expect that I was going to get my award today,” Alcantara said. “I thought I’d go outside and have fun with my teammates. But when I saw the surprise, it made my day today.”

Alcantara went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 2022, pitching a league-high 228 2/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander expects to contend for the Cy Young again this season.

“Yes, 100%,” Alcantara said. “If I’m healthy I can do it again.”

