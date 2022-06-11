Marlins run win streak to 5 with 5-1 win over Astros

The Marlins made it 3-0 when Astudillo scored on a groundout by Berti.

Valdez (6-3) allowed four hits and four runs — two earned — with three walks in six innings to snap a five-game winning streak.

The Astros outhit the Marlins 8 to 6 but went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position to lose their third straight. The performance comes a day after Houston was 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position in a 7-4 loss in the series opener.

Valdez plunked Jorge Soler to start the third before he moved to third on a ground-rule double by Aguilar. Soler scored to make it 4-0 when Rojas reached on a fielder’s choice that left Aguilar out at third.

There were no outs in the fifth when Peña reached on an error by Berti before stealing second base. Houston cut the lead to 4-1 when Peña scored on a two-out double by Jose Altuve.

The Astros had a chance to cut the deficit in the sixth inning when they had runners at first and second with no outs. But Garrett retired Yuli Gurriel and Kyle Tucker before striking out Peña to end the threat.

Another shot came in the seventh when Houston loaded the bases with no outs. This time Anthony Bass struck out Michael Brantley before Alex Bregman lined into a double play to end the inning.

Berti added an RBI single to push the lead to 5-1 in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Garrett Cooper was placed on the injured list without an injury designation Saturday. Manager Don Mattingly said Cooper wasn’t feeling good overnight and that he still felt bad before Saturday’s game. ... Miami selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from Double-A Pensacola to take his spot on the roster.

Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi (left leg tendon strain) felt good after throwing a 30-pitch bullpen session Saturday at Minute Maid Park and was expected to do some fielding work on Sunday as he continues his rehabilitation.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Justin Verlander (7-2, 2.13 ERA) opposes Edward Cabrera (2-0, 0.75) when the series wraps up Sunday.

