journal-news logo
X

Marlins rookie Sánchez leaves with right hamstring tightness

Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Caption
Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the New York Mets Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Credit: Frank Franklin II

Nation & World
Updated 43 minutes ago
Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez left a game against the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez left Thursday night's game against the New York Mets in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring tightness.

Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half, and the Marlins said an inning later that Sánchez left with hamstring tightness.

Sánchez, a 23-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2020, is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
LEADING OFF: Brewers-Dodgers in possible playoff preview
2
Senate approves Biden land-agency pick over GOP opposition
3
Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over 'Black Widow'
4
Bangkok braces for possible flooding as rains continue
5
Mayor apologizes for backing mask critics' Holocaust imagery
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top