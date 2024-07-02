BreakingNews
Talawanda students to benefit from proposed $1M-plus footbridge over railroad tracks

Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out in the first round since 1994

Marketa Vondrousova has become the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since it happened to Steffi Graf in 1994

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By HOWARD FENDRICH – Associated Press
1 minute ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since it happened to Steffi Graf in 1994.

Vondrousova was eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 at Centre Court on Tuesday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
At least 60 are dead and scores are injured after a stampede at a...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street slips ahead of jobs data, while oil...
3
Darrell Christian, former AP managing editor and sports editor, dies at...
4
Tesla sales fall for second straight quarter despite price cuts, but...
5
Donovan Mitchell agrees to a 3-year, $150.3M contract extension with...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top