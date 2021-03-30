X

Mark Messier book on leadership, teamwork coming in October

FILE - Mark Messier poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 20, 2018. Messier’s memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October, by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
FILE - Mark Messier poses on the red carpet before the NHL Awards in Las Vegas on June 20, 2018. Messier’s memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October, by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Nation & World | Updated 42 minutes ago
Hockey great Mark Messier wants fans to know he had a lot of help on his path to the NHL Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (AP) — Hockey great Mark Messier wants fans to know he had a lot of help on his path to the NHL Hall of Fame.

Messier's memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. Messier, 60, will write about being the son of a hockey player and coach, Doug Messier; a teammate of Wayne Gretzky on the Edmonton Oilers; and captain of the New York Rangers, among other highlights.

The book will be released in Messier's native Canada by Simon & Schuster Canada.

“I thought I was in the hockey business for 25 years, but I eventually realized I was in the people business," Messier said in a statement Tuesday. "Leading meant getting behind my teammates, or out in front of them; doing whatever was necessary to help them fulfill their potential. To me, helping people succeed was the game within the game. It was fascinating, frustrating, challenging, and most of all rewarding. My wish is that my story and the lessons in this book will inspire people to be their best.”

During his 25 years in the NHL, Messier played on six Stanley Cup championship teams. He is among the all-time leaders in regular season points, regular season games played and playoff points. In 2007, the NHL started the Mark Messier Leadership Award for setting an example on and off the ice.

FILE - Former New York Rangers center Mark Messier appears at a ceremony retiring the number for New York Rangers Hall of Famer Jean Ratelle before an NHL hockey game in New York on Feb. 25, 2018. Messier’s memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October, by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
FILE - Former New York Rangers center Mark Messier appears at a ceremony retiring the number for New York Rangers Hall of Famer Jean Ratelle before an NHL hockey game in New York on Feb. 25, 2018. Messier’s memoir “No One Wins Alone” will be published in October, by Gallery Books, a Simon & Schuster imprint. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Credit: Kathy Willens

Credit: Kathy Willens

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.