Mark Hoffman out as CNBC chief, KC Sullivan replacing him

FILE - CNBC's Mark Hoffman appears during a panel discussion on the changing worlds of media and music at the eMerge Americas technology event in Miami Beach, Fla., on April 19, 2016. Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday. Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Nation & World
34 minutes ago
Longtime CNBC chief Mark Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, His departure was announced Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran CNBC chief Mark Hoffman is leaving the network after 28 years, with London-based executive KC Sullivan replacing him early next month, the network said on Tuesday.

Hoffman was named president of the financial news network in 2005 and elevated to chairman in 2015.

“During his tenure, CNBC became a world leader and every year it has grown better and stronger,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group.

Sullivan, who begins as CNBC president on Sept. 12, is currently president and managing director of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, and has been based in London. He was in executive roles at NBC and CNBC for the decade before that.

