Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it," the authoritarian leader said.

In the most searing example of how Ukrainian forces have slowed Russia's progress, Ukrainian fighters are holed up in the tunnels and bunkers under the sprawling Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol — the last pocket of resistance in a city that is otherwise controlled by Moscow's forces. Civilians, believed to number around a few hundred, are also trapped inside the plant.

Ukraine said its fighters drove back a Russian assault into the giant mill, which was also being bombed from above. Videos shared online appeared to show the steel mill targeted by intense shelling at dawn Thursday.

“The Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal, but were kicked out by our defenders,” Oleksiy Arestovych, a presidential adviser, said in remarks on Ukrainian television. “We can say that the fighting is ongoing.”

The Kremlin denied that there was any ground assault.

Mariupol’s fall would be a major battlefield success for Moscow, depriving Ukraine of a vital port and allowing Russia to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and free up troops to fight elsewhere in the Donbas.

With his troops making slow progress elsewhere, Putin may be looking to declare a win at the plant in time for Victory Day. Some have also suggested he could use the celebrations to expand what he calls the “special military operation.”

A declaration of all-out war would allow the Russian leader to introduce martial law and mobilize reservists to make up for significant troop losses. The Kremlin has dismissed the speculation.

The city, and the plant in particular, have come to symbolize the misery inflicted by the war. The Russians have pulverized most of Mariupol in a two-month siege that has trapped civilians with little food, water, medicine or heat. Civilians sheltering inside the plant have perhaps suffered even more. About 100 of them were evacuated over the weekend — the first time some saw daylight in months.

A Ukrainian officer leading defenders at the last Mariupol bastion urged the global community to pressure Russia into allowing more civilians to be rescued along with wounded soldiers. It is unclear how many Ukrainian fighters are still inside the plant, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000 in recent weeks, and 500 were reported to be wounded.

“Wounded soldiers are dying in agony due to the lack of proper treatment,” Capt. Sviatoslav Palamar, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment, said in a video statement.

The Russian government said it would open another evacuation corridor from the plant during certain hours on Thursday through Saturday. But there was no immediate confirmation of those arrangements from other parties, and many previous assurances from the Kremlin have fallen through, with the Ukrainians blaming continued fighting by the Russians.

As the battle raged in Mariupol, Russian forces shelled elsewhere in the Donbas and also kept up their bombardment of railroad stations and other supply-line targets across the country — part of an effort to disrupt the supply of Western arms, which have been critical to Ukraine's defense.

Ukrainian forces said Thursday they made some gains on the border of the southern regions of Kherson and Mykolaiv and repelled 11 Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions that make up the Donbas.

Five people were killed and at least 25 more wounded in shelling of cities in the Donbas over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials said. The attacks damaged houses and a school as well.

A day after Russian attacks were reported near Kyiv, the capital; in Cherkasy and Dnipro in central Ukraine; and in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast, air raid sirens sounded anew Thursday in the western city of Lviv, which has been a gateway for western arms and served as a relative safe haven for people fleeing fighting farther east.

An assessment by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said Russian forces were struggling to gain traction.

“Ukrainian defenses have largely stalled Russian advances in eastern Ukraine,” it said late Wednesday.

“Russian forces intensified airstrikes against transportation infrastructure in western Ukraine (on Wednesday) but remain unable to interdict Western aid shipments to Ukraine,” it added.

The war has flattened swaths of cities and destroyed roads and bridges, and driven millions from their homes, including many who have crossed into other countries.

With the challenge of rebuilding and demining after the war in mind, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday announced the launch of a global fundraising digital platform called United24. At the same time, Poland hosted an international donor conference that raise $6.5 billion in humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, Belarus announced the start of military exercises Wednesday. A top Ukrainian official said the country will be ready to act if Belarus joins the fighting.

The British Defense Ministry said it does not anticipate that the drills currently posed a threat to Ukraine, but that Moscow will likely use them "to fix Ukrainian forces in the north, preventing them from being committed to the battle for the Donbas.”

___

Anna reported from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Yesica Fisch in Zaporizhzhia, Inna Varenytsia and David Keyton in Kyiv, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Lolita C. Baldor in Washington and AP staff around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption A Ukrainian serviceman walks next to an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Injured Natalia Rudneva, 59, reacts as her son was also injured and hospitalised after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Injured Natalia Rudneva, 59, reacts as her son was also injured and hospitalised after night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022.(AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption A woman walks past tanks of Donetsk People's Republic militia in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Combined Shape Caption A woman walks past tanks of Donetsk People's Republic militia in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov) Credit: Alexei Alexandrov Credit: Alexei Alexandrov

Combined Shape Caption A worker stands next to a crater of an explosion next to an apartment building damaged by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption A worker stands next to a crater of an explosion next to an apartment building damaged by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption People board a transport during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption People board a transport during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The renewed push to take the mill came after scores of civilians were evacuated from the plant's underground tunnels after enduring weeks of shelling. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Credit: Planet Labs PBC Credit: Planet Labs PBC Combined Shape Caption This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Russian forces began storming the bombed-out steel mill in Mariupol on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The renewed push to take the mill came after scores of civilians were evacuated from the plant's underground tunnels after enduring weeks of shelling. (Planet Labs PBC via AP) Credit: Planet Labs PBC Credit: Planet Labs PBC

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin with remains of soldier Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle, people stand kneeling in the background, at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin with remains of soldier Ruslan Borovyk killed by the Russian troops in a battle, people stand kneeling in the background, at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Credit: Efrem Lukatsky Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined Shape Caption Children wait to board a bus during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption Children wait to board a bus during an evacuation of civilians on a road near Slovyansk, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined Shape Caption Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Independence Palace in Minsk, Belarus, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption A view of an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Combined Shape Caption A view of an apartment building destroyed by night shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) Credit: Andriy Andriyenko Credit: Andriy Andriyenko