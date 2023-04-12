Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry

Madonna's star-making 1984 album "Like a Virgin," Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday perennial "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and the original 1985 theme from Super Mario Bros. are now in the U.S. National Recording Registry as part of "the defining sounds of the nation's history and culture," the Library of Congress announced Wednesday.

In all, 25 albums, singles and other sound artifacts spanning more than a century are being inducted into the registry, from the first known recording of mariachi music in 1908 and 1909 by Cuarteto Coculense, to 2012's “Concerto for Clarinet and Chamber Orchestra” by composer Ellen Taaffe Zwilich.