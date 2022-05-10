Mario Batali's sexual misconduct trial resumes in Boston

The trial in Boston Municipal Court opened Monday with Batali waiving his right to a jury and opting instead to have a judge decide his fate.

The 32-year-old woman who says the former Food Network star kissed and groped her while attempting to take a selfie at a Boston bar in 2017 also testified that she’d felt confused, powerless and embarrassed to share her story until other women stepped forward to share similar encounters with Batali.