Mario Batali to face April trial in sexual misconduct case

After four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017, Batali stepped down from day-to-day operations at his restaurant empire and left the since-discontinued ABC cooking show “The Chew."

He also apologized, saying the allegations “match up” with ways he has acted. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team,” Batali said in an email newsletter at the time. “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility.”

In July, Batali, his business partner and their New York City restaurant company agreed to pay $600,000 to resolve a four-year investigation by the New York attorney general's office into allegations that Batali, restaurant managers and other workers sexually harassed employees.