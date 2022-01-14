Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

The Marines said they have received 3,350 requests for religious exemptions to the mandatory vaccine as of Thursday, and denied 3,212. No information about the specific approvals was provided, and it's not clear if the Marine Corps has ever granted a religious exemption for any vaccine in the past.

The services have come under criticism for their failure to grant religious exemptions, with members of Congress, the military and the public questioning if the review processes have been fair. Overall, service leaders have said that religious exemptions to any of the many vaccines required by the military over the years have been very rare. Troops are required to get as many as 17 different vaccines.