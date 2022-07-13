Mariners win 9th straight behind Suárez's 3-run home run

Starter Josiah Gray (7-6) allowed five runs on six hits, three of them home runs, in five innings. He walked three and struck out seven.

Gray struggled with his control early, walking two of the first three batters in the first inning before Suárez homered to left on an 0-1 fastball. Winker's and Frazier's solo shots came in the fourth.

Washington loaded the bases against Flexen with no outs in the fifth, but settled for Luis Garcia's sacrifice fly to make it 5-1 before Flexen retired Josh Bell and Nelson Cruz around a walk to Soto.

The second game is a makeup of the game rained out Tuesday.

BRAWL SUSPENSIONS DONE

Mariners' All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez served a one-game suspension stemming from his involvement in a brawl with the Los Angeles Angels on June 26. All of the sanctioned Mariners have now served their suspensions.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: LHP Josh Rogers (left shoulder impingement) pitched 5 1/3 innings in a rehab start with Double-A Harrisburg Tuesday night. He allowed four runs on seven hits with three walks and five strikeouts. ... RHP Hunter Harvey (right pronator strain) made his first major league appearance since April 20 and pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

UP NEXT

Mariners: LHP Tommy Milone (0-1, 3.60 ERA) makes his first start of the season in Game 2 of the twinbill. He’s 3-1 with a 1.98 ERA in six games — five starts — in his career against Washington.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 5.01 ERA) will start the second game. He has never faced the Mariners.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez hits a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Washington Nationals' Juan Soto takes a lead from first base in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Washington Nationals' Juan Soto takes a lead from first base in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez rounds the bases past Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez rounds the bases past Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez after hitting a three-run home run in the first inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky