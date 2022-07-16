Mariners win 13th in row, top Texas 3-2 in 10 innings

Crawford and Santana both returned to the Mariners lineup. Crawford had missed two games because of a bruised right index finger, and Santana was reinstated from the restricted list after being away from the club for a day after a fire at his home in Florida.

Ty France, who had three more hits to raise his batting average to .306, singled in the third before Santana hit his eighth homer of the season to put the Mariners up 2-1. France had a one-out double in the ninth, but his pinch-runner got stranded on base.

Nathaniel Lowe, mired in a 4-for-26 slide, led off the Texas second with a double and scored on a single by Jonah Heim. The Rangers tied the game in the seventh after another leadoff double, this one by hot-hitting Leody Taveras before Elier Hernandez singled to get his first career RBI. Taveras has hit .593 (16 of 27) with six doubles in a seven-game hitting streak.

SHORT HOPS

It was Seattle's seventh one-run win during its current streak. The Mariners' 21 one-run wins overall are tied with Toronto for the most in the majors. The Rangers are tied for the major league lead with 20 one-run losses. ... All-Star SS Corey Seager had his first triple with the Rangers, but saw the end of his career-best RBI streak at eight games. ... There were no injuries in the fire at Santana's home. His family was at another home in Kansas City at the time.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Johnathan Hernandez was activated from the 60-day injured list and pitched a scoreless seventh with one strikeout. He missed all of 2021 recovering from Tommy John surgery. RHP A.J. Alexy was sent to Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Flexen (6-8, 3.84 ERA), who is 4-0 with a 2.53 ERA in five career starts against Texas, takes the mound for the Mariners in the final game before the All-Star break. Rangers rookie RHP Glenn Otto (4-5, 5.50) has given up no more than two runs in eight of his 12 starts overall, but has allowed 10 earned runs his last two home starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matthew Festa celebrates after getting the final out against the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matthew Festa celebrates after getting the final out against the Texas Rangers in the 10th inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford celebrates hitting an RBI single during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford celebrates hitting an RBI single during the 10th inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. The Mariners won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun makes a diving catch on a fly out by Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers left fielder Kole Calhoun makes a diving catch on a fly out by Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier in the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert throws to the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim follows through on a run-scoring single in the sedond inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Nathaniel Lowe scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim follows through on a run-scoring single in the sedond inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Nathaniel Lowe scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier (26) celebrates his double as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, walks past in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier (26) celebrates his double as Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, left, walks past in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28) and Carlos Santana, celebrate after Santana hit a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ty France also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Eugenio Suarez (28) and Carlos Santana, celebrate after Santana hit a two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Ty France also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Ty France, left, argues with umpire Andy Fletcher after being called out on strikes leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Seattle Mariners' Ty France, left, argues with umpire Andy Fletcher after being called out on strikes leaving the bases loaded in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) waits to turn the ball over as manager Chris Woodward signals to the bullpen before pulling Howard in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Combined Shape Caption Texas Rangers starting pitcher Spencer Howard (31) waits to turn the ball over as manager Chris Woodward signals to the bullpen before pulling Howard in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez