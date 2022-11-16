Mariners make early offseason move landing Teoscar Hernández

Right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and minor league lefty Adam Macko are going back to Toronto. The Blue Jays were looking to clear salary for 2023 and also needed bullpen help with swing-and-miss stuff, which Swanson is expected to provide.

Swanson was 3-2 with a 1.68 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings last season.

For now, Hernández is a one-year acquisition by Seattle. He is entering his final season of being eligible for arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2023 season.

Hernandez made $10.65 million last year with the Blue Jays. He’ll turn 31 next October during what the Mariners hope is another playoff run.

While Hernández likely slots into right field should the Mariners not bring back Haniger, the deal was not made with defense at the forefront. This was a move to bolster an offense that at times last season struggled to score runs and leaned a little too much on its pitching staff to win close, low-scoring games.

Hernández has posted an OPS above .800 in each of the past three seasons. And he has played well in Seattle, hitting .357 with three homers and seven doubles in 16 career games at T-Mobile Park.

Seattle will lose a key piece of its standout bullpen from the past two seasons with Swanson's move. Swanson was primarily a sixth- or seventh-inning option for Seattle, but he was called upon to close out games at times. He seemed to fall out of favor for the Mariners during the postseason and made just one appearance in five games.

Macko dealt with injuries for most of the 2022 season with Single-A Everett. He was rated one of the top-10 prospects in the Mariners organization by some scouting services but pitched in just eight games last season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports