Mariners, Angels get in major brawl after inside pitches

Seattle's Jesse Winker was hit by the first pitch of the second inning by Angels opener Andrew Wantz, who had also thrown a pitch behind the head of the Mariners' No. 2 hitter, Julio Rodriguez, in the first inning.

The first pitch appeared to be a response to Erik Swanson’s 95 mph fastball near Mike Trout’s head on Saturday night, infuriating the three-time AL MVP.