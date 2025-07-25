Mariners acquire Josh Naylor from the Diamondbacks for 2 pitchers as trade deadline deals begin

Naylor hit a winning grand slam against the Mariners in June.

“We are thrilled to add Josh as we make a push for the postseason,” Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “Josh’s ability to hit for both average and power is unique and we are excited to not face him anymore.”

The D-backs acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia, who has two appearances for the Mariners this season, and minor-league lefty Ashton Izzi.

The Mariners currently have a 54-48 record, which is good for second place in the AL West. They are in the second wild-card position.

The D-backs — who have a disappointing 50-53 record — are expected to continue dealing players ahead of next week's trade deadline. Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and pitchers Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen are among the players with expiring contracts who could be on the move.

Naylor was an All-Star last season with a career-high 31 homers and 108 RBIs for the Guardians.

