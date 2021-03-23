Marine commander fired after deadly assault vehicle accident

In October, Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner was relieved of command of the landing team of the 1st Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 15th MEU, based on “a substantial amount of information and data,” according to a statement that also cited loss of trust.

A report on the cause of the sinking has yet to be released.

Col. Fridrik Fridriksson was named to take over command of the 15th MEU, which is based at Camp Pendleton, California, and is currently deployed in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, the Marine Corps said.

San Clemente Island, lying about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) northwest of San Diego, is a training ground for the Marine Corps and Navy.