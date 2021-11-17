Maria Bartiromo says it's 'absurd' to think she lobbied Barr

The “Sunday Morning Futures” host said she called to follow up on a June 2020 interview she had done with Barr, where he said the possibility of expanded voting by mail “opens the floodgates to fraud.”

Barr did not respond to requests from the AP to talk about their conversation.

Barr drew Trump's ire when he declared in an interview with the AP that the Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud, disputing Trump's persistent, baseless claims. Trump's unfounded allegations of massive voting fraud have also been dismissed by a succession of judges and refuted by state election officials and an arm of his own administration's Homeland Security Department.

Barr's comments were particularly striking because he had been one of the president’s most ardent allies. Before the election, he had repeatedly raised the notion that mail-in voting could be especially vulnerable to fraud during the coronavirus pandemic as Americans feared going to polls and instead chose to vote by mail.

Karl, the ABC News White House correspondent, is critical of Bartiromo in his book for giving airtime to some of the Trump team's post-election claims without pressing for proof.

She is hardly the first Fox News personality with a pipeline to power. Tucker Carlson asked for and received a meeting with Trump in the early days of the pandemic to urge him to take it seriously. It was widely reported that Sean Hannity spoke to Trump frequently when he was in the White House, although the nature of those calls hasn't been revealed.

"There's been a lot of speculation about my relationship with the president," Hannity told the New York Post in an interview published last month. "Nobody has ever gotten it right. And I'm not going to tell them."

___

Writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.