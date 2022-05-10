Marcos, Duterte new Philippines president and vice-president

Marcos Jr. has defended his father’s legacy and steadfastly refuses to apologize for or acknowledge the atrocities and plunder during the dictatorship. Married to a lawyer, with whom he has three sons, he has stayed away from controversies, including a past tax conviction and the Marcos family’s refusal to pay a huge estate tax. Throughout his campaign, he tenaciously stuck to a battle cry of national unity. He denies accusations that he financed a yearslong social media campaign that harnessed online trolls to smear opponents and whitewash the Marcos family’s checkered history, daring critics to “show me one.”

SARA DUTERTE

Sara Duterte, 43, is the outgoing mayor of Davao City, which was her father's constituency before he was elected president in 2016.

A lawyer and reserve officer in the Philippine army, Duterte has carved out her own political career and, although at times supportive of her father, is considered more levelheaded and pragmatic.

Duterte's party originally wanted her to succeed him, but she chose instead to run for vice-president.

A mother of three, she has been the longtime mayor of Davao, an economically vibrant city where the elder Duterte first carved a political name with his populist rhetoric and often bloody approach against criminality, especially the widespread trafficking and use of illegal drugs, before he rose to the presidency in 2016.

In this image from video posted on the Bongbong Marcos Facebook page, presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issues a statement to the media on Monday, May 9, 2022 in Manila, Philippines. The namesake son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos appeared to have been elected Philippine president by a landslide in an astonishing reversal of the 1986 "People Power" pro-democracy revolt that booted his father into global infamy. (Bongbong Marcos Facebook page via AP)

In this photo provided by the Office of the Vice President, Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo gives a post-election statement from her home in Magarao, Camarines Norte, eastern Philippines Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The son and namesake of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took a commanding lead in an unofficial vote count in Monday's presidential election in the deeply divided Asian democracy. Marcos Jr. had votes, far ahead of his closest challenger Robredo, a champion of human rights. (Office of the Vice President via AP)

In this handout photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte shows ink on his finger to mark that he has finished voting at a polling center in Davao city, southern Philippines on Monday May 9, 2020. The son and namesake of ousted Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos took a commanding lead in an unofficial vote count in Monday's presidential election in the deeply divided Asian democracy. (Toto Lozano/ Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)