March Madness: San Diego St to meet UConn in title game

The Aztecs have done it with defense.

San Diego State shut down four straight NCAA Tournament opponents and leaned on its D in the second half to overcome a 14-point deficit to ruin Florida Atlantic's first Final Four. Butler provided the heroics, hitting a buzzer-beater in the 72-71 win that had all of San Diego celebrating.

The Huskies did it by dominating.

UConn won its first four NCAA Tournament games by at least 15 points and wrecked Miami's first Final Four appearance by dominating the Hurricanes at both ends in a 72-59 win.

