March Madness moves on to the Sweet 16: How to watch the best games, players

One team not moving on: UConn. The Huskies' bid to win three straight championships ended with a 77-75 loss to Florida.

Millions of fans filled out brackets in hopes of winning the office pool or at least a bit of respect. Who will win it all? All four top seeds are still alive, with Duke and Houston the others.

Games to watch

Kentucky vs. Tennessee, Friday. The SEC rivals will meet for the 242nd time over 115 years, but the first in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats have been solid in their first season under coach Mark Pope, reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019, while the Vols are in their third straight Sweet 16 under Rick Barnes. Kentucky swept the regular-season series by a combined 14 points.

BYU vs. Alabama, Thursday. If you like offense, this is the game for you. The Cougars are one of the nation's top 3-point shooting teams, relying on the arc to knock off VCU and Wisconsin. The Crimson Tide are one of the nation's highest-scoring teams, averaging 85 points in their first two March Madness games.

Maryland vs. Florida, Thursday. The Terrapins had the first buzzer-beater of this year's bracket, knocking off Colorado State 72-71 on Derik Queen's banked-in fadeaway jumper. They face a stiff test against the Gators, who ended UConn's season after blowing out Norfolk State.

How can I watch?

Every game of the men's tournament will be aired — here is a schedule — either on CBS, TBS, TNT or TruTV and their digital platforms, including Paramount+. CBS will broadcast the Final Four and national title game. The NCAA will also stream games via its March Madness Live option.

Who are the favorites?

The top betting favorites as the Sweet 16 arrives are (in order): Duke, Florida, Houston and Auburn, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

When are the games?

The Sweet 16 from March 27 to 30 will include games in Newark, New Jersey (East Region), Atlanta (South), Indianapolis (Midwest) and San Francisco (West). The Final Four is in San Antonio on Saturday, April 5, with the championship game April 7.

