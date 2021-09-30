Marc Lasry, chairman of embattled media org Ozy, resigns

“I believe that going forward Ozy requires experience in areas like crisis management and investigations, where I do not have particular expertise,” Lasry said in a statement Thursday. "For that reason, I have stepped down from the company’s board. I remain an investor in the company and wish it the best going forward.”

Ozy has seen a snowballing crisis after a New York Times story earlier this week said the company's chief operating officer, Samir Rao, impersonated a YouTube executive on a call with Goldman Sachs while attempting to raise money from the investment bank, a potential case of securities fraud. The story also questioned Ozy's claims of a large audience.