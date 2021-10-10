Marathon changes afoot: Rolling start, masks, leaf peeping

“You guys have beautiful fall foliage here,” 2018 winner Des Linden said. “Who knew?”

It's one of many changes afoot for Linden and her fellow runners.

In addition to the vaccine verification, they will be required to wear masks indoors in Boston and on the buses out to the Hopkinton start. When they get there, there will be no crowded athlete's village where they can grab a granola bar and stretch while waiting to start; they have been instructed to get off the bus and go, with electronic chips recording their start time.

Another social distancing accommodation: The field will be about one-third smaller, about 18,000 runners instead of more than 30,000. It’s also more American, with many of those from countries with strict quarantine rules unable to attend. (To wit: There are four Australian residents running, compared to 276 in 2019.)

Another 29,000 of those squeezed out by the size limit will be running the race virtually, an option that never existed before the pandemic canceled the 2020 edition. (There are 222 Aussies and 1,639 from Hong Kong signed up for that.)

The crowds in the eight cities and towns along the course also are expected to be smaller as fans also attempt to social distance. And Wellesley College students have been told to skip the traditional good luck kisses for the runners as they pass the school, near the halfway mark.

On the other hand, some of the changes may be welcome.

The quick shuffle at the start will spare the runners the long wait — often hours of standing around — before they are herded into corrals for their starting wave to be called. The rolling start also will spread things out on the course, giving them more room to run.

The finishers medals are bigger — and golden — to commemorate the 125th edition of the race. There will be different colors in the trees, as well: Instead of the springtime daffodils planted along the course since the 2013 bombing, runners will see the reds, oranges and yellows of the changing foliage.

And the Red Sox, who traditionally play a marathon-day matinee at Fenway Park, right near the “1 Mile To Go” marker in Kenmore Square, have obliged by reaching the baseball playoffs. By luck of the schedule, they will be home on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the AL Division Series (though at night).

“I know it’s different, but things happen for a reason, right?” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “If it’s special early in the year, I think Monday — with us playing in a playoff game and obviously what’s going on during the day — I can’t even imagine the feelings of the people here.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash, who played for the Red Sox for parts of three seasons, also noticed the buzz when he arrived in Boston this weekend. “The city has certainly got a lot of life going right now," he said.

So, Grilk was asked, any chance the B.A.A. might decide they like the fall better and go for a permanent switch?

“No,” he said.

Caption Painter Rick Kent, of Middeborough, Mass., carries a stencil featuring a logo for the Boston Athletic Association, Wednesday, Oct 6, 2021, while working on the start line for the 125th edition of the Boston Marathon, in Hopkinton, Mass. The race is to be run on Monday, Oct. 11. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne