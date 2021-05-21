Maple Leafs' Tavares taken off on stretcher after collision

Tavares crashed into Montreal’s Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period and was hit in the head by Corey Perry’s knee as he fell. Trainers and doctors from both teams rushed to the ice and attended to the 30-year-old forward before he was taken away, encouraging him to stay on the ice as he struggled to get up.

Tavares gave a thumbs-up as he left on a stretcher. Toronto newcomer Nick Foligno then fought Perry immediately after the faceoff resuming play.