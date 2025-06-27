Maple Leafs re-sign Tavares, Oilers keep Frederic around long term and NHL trades get rolling

Tavares, a point-a-game player last season at age 34, grew up in the area and never saw himself leaving.

“Even though I obviously left some money out there, I’ve done pretty well, I’m still doing pretty well and I get to play for an amazing club in a great city — a place where I’m from and a team that’s got a real opportunity to win,” Tavares said on a video call with reporters. “I wanted to make it work and find a way to make a deal that was very good for both sides.”

Fellow center Brock Nelson, who is 11 months younger, got $7.5 million a year over the next three seasons to stay with Colorado after the Avalanche acquired him at the trade deadline from the New York Islanders.

“We would all agree there was going to be an opportunity for John to make a lot more money elsewhere, and his focus was staying here,” Toronto general manager Brad Treliving said. “His work and his commitment and his desire, it sort of steered the process on this negotiation, so full marks and full credit to John.”

The team that eliminated the Leafs from the playoffs on the way to winning the second of back-to-back Stanley Cup championships, the Florida Panthers re-signed Conn Smythe Trophy winner Sam Bennett to an eight-year, $64 million.

Trading places

After re-signing Nelson earlier in the month, Colorado traded a pair of forwards on Friday, sending Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to Columbus for the 77th pick in this year's draft, a conditional second-rounder in 2027 and prospect Gavin Brindley. The Blue Jackets improved their depth up front after missing out on getting defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders.

“Charlie is an experienced, two-way player that adds size and versatility to our group, while Miles is one of the fastest skaters in the NHL who provides great energy and physicality,” GM Don Waddell said. “Beyond being outstanding players, both are high-character people who will fit in perfectly with our group and what we are building here in Columbus.”

Dobson went instead in a sign-and-trade to the Montreal Canadiens for the 16th and 17th picks in the draft Friday night and forward Emil Heineman. Dobson got $76 million over eight years, a cap hit of $9.5 million.

Oil money

Across Canada, the Edmonton Oilers finalized an eight-year, $30.8 million. contract with big winger Trent Frederic, who they got at the trade deadline from Boston.

After returning from injury, Frederic had three points and skated 11 minutes a game on Edmonton's second consecutive run to final. GM Stan Bowman with this contract is betting on more production from Frederic, who turned 27 in February, a few weeks before the trade.

“Every year I’ve improved, and I’ll continue to do that,” said Frederic, who will count $3.85 million against the cap over the length of his new deal. “I think my best hockey is yet to come.”

Bowman cleared cap space for Frederic and what's expected to be a big-money contract for defenseman Evan Bouchard. Plus, Leon Draisaitl's $112 million deal goes into effect next season.

On the horizon for Edmonton is an extension for three-time MVP Connor McDavid, which cannot be signed until July 1. Negotiations for that deal are expected to take some time this summer.

Marner's departure

While McDavid is expected to stay with the team that drafted him first overall in 2015, the player taken fourth a decade ago is almost certainly moving on, with Mitch Marner poised to leave Toronto and sign elsewhere next week as an unrestricted free agent.

“It’s difficult when you possibly could lose a player like Mitchy and what he brings, but you’ve got to move forward,” Tavares said. “Obviously, if he does end up leaving, it’s a very difficult player and person to replace and what he brings to the team on and off the ice.”

Re-signings

In other moves, Buffalo re-signed pending RFA forward Jack Quinn to a two-year contract worth $6.75 million and Detroit re-upped defenseman William Lagesson for two years at the league minimum of $775,000 for each of the next two seasons at the NHL level.

Quinn has 97 points in 178 games since being picked eighth in the 2020 draft.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl