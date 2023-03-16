Many killed in mysterious helicopter crash in Iraq's north

Zagros Hiwa, a PKK spokesperson, said the group does not possess helicopters and they were also investigating the incident. He also cast doubt on the presence of PKK militants onboard the flight, saying they may have a coalition helicopter carrying fighters with the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, another PKK affiliate active in Syria.

A spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition declined to comment, saying the crash fell outside the scope of the coalition's operations.

Turkish defense ministry officials said that initial reports that the helicopter had been Turkish were “completely untrue” and that there was no helicopter flight belonging to the Turkish military in the region.

The PKK has been waging an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s and is considered a terror group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

The PKK militants have established safe havens in northern Iraq and roam freely there and frequently come under attack by Turkey.