Manuel Feller wins season-ending World Cup slalom race

Austria's Manuel Feller celebrates winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)
Austria's Manuel Feller celebrates winning an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

Credit: Marco Trovati

Credit: Marco Trovati

Nation & World | Updated 1 hour ago
Manuel Feller won the season-ending World Cup slalom on Sunday by rising from sixth place after the first run

LENZERHEIDE, Switzerland (AP) — Rising from sixth place after the first run in a World Cup slalom, Manuel Feller won the season-ending race on Sunday.

First-run leader Marco Schwarz, who already took the season-long slalom title, lost speed in a difficult section of gates and dropped to sixth place.

Feller benefited from his Austrian teammate’s error and finished 0.08 seconds ahead of Clément Noël of France.

Alexis Pinturault placed third, 0.11 behind Feller, to end his season in style one day after winning a giant slalom to secure his first overall World Cup title.

Pinturault was the first Frenchman to win the overall title for 24 years and an emotional weekend for the team saw Jean-Baptiste Grange race for the last time in the World Cup.

The 36-year-old Grange retires with slalom gold medals from the 2011 and 2015 world championships.

The current world champion, Sebastian Foss-Solevaag, was among six of the 26 starters who failed to finish the first run in the morning, including Ben Ritchie who crashed out. The 20-year-old American was invited to compete at the finals meeting as the junior world champion.

Austria's Manuel Feller speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Austria's Manuel Feller speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

United States' Benjamin Ritchie loses his balance during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
United States' Benjamin Ritchie loses his balance during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

United States' Benjamin Ritchie falls during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
United States' Benjamin Ritchie falls during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Austria's Marco Schwarz speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
Austria's Marco Schwarz speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

France's Clement Noel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
France's Clement Noel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

France's Alexis Pinturault gets to the finish rea after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)
France's Alexis Pinturault gets to the finish rea after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

Credit: Gabriele Facciotti

