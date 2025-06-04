Manny Pacquiao says return to boxing goes beyond comeback fight: 'The book of politics is closed'

“Right now, the book of politics is closed,” Pacquiao told The Associated Press on Tuesday in Los Angeles. “It’s not even in my mind. I’m focusing on my career as a boxer again.”

The comeback starts July 19, when Pacquiao returns from a four-year layoff and attempts to break his own record by becoming the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history. The former senator and presidential candidate in his native Philippines will take on WBC champ Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

As Pacquiao's fame and fortune grew in the previous decade, he added a second career as a politician to his already busy life. He was a senator from 2016 until 2022, when he finished third in the Philippines' presidential election.

He ran to reclaim a seat in the Senate this year, but finished 18th in the midterm elections. After that defeat last month, Pacquiao quickly announced plans to return to the ring — and now that he's back in Los Angeles training with Freddie Roach, Pacquiao made it clear that he wishes he never left boxing.

“I can still do my job in boxing,” Pacquiao said. “I’m not done yet. The fire, the determination, the eagerness to train and work hard, it’s still there. It’s amazing.”

Pacquiao hasn't fought since losing a decision to Yordenis Ugás in August 2021, but he says he dearly missed the sport from the moment he stepped away. He beams when he speaks about honing his craft with Roach, the fun of working out each day with his extensive team — and even the promotional publicity tasks that go along with being one of the most famous athletes on the planet.

“That moment when I announced I was hanging up my gloves four years ago, I was so sad," Pacquiao said. "I couldn’t avoid the tears coming out of my eyes. I really missed boxing. For however many months, I was like, ‘I’m not a boxer anymore?’”

He filled the time away with nonstop sports endeavors at his Philippines estate, where he has a full boxing gym, a covered basketball court, a tennis court and facilities for badminton, pickleball and tennis. He also ran in his huge backyard, staying in shape on the one-kilometer expanse.

Pacquiao claims his famed hand speed and athleticism are still there, and he feels refreshed after four years of not getting hit. But Pacquiao also realizes his fans could be worried about a comeback because of his unimpressive effort against Ugás, who soundly outboxed him four years ago.

Pacquiao says he was undone in 2021 by numerous distractions — his imminent presidential run, a hefty lawsuit filed against him by a management company, and even an ill-advised massage shortly before the bout that left him painfully sore on fight night.

“I was so bothered,” he said. “I did a lot of things that aren't good for me.”

Pacquiao will interrupt his training this week only for a celebration of his career: He will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this weekend in upstate New York, and then he’ll return to Roach’s Wild Card Gym.

Pacquiao’s return bout will be seen worldwide on Amazon Prime pay-per-view, and he seems likely to capture an audience of fans who remember his incredible prime. Pacquiao had his first professional fight in January 1995, four months before Barrios was born.

“He's a hard guy to dislike,” Barrios said. “A legend is going to be across from me. I have all the respect for him outside the ring, but inside the ring, he's just another man trying to take what's mine.”

Pacquiao was jovial and excited throughout the news conference at a theater in downtown Los Angeles, radiating a youthful vigor while promoting a card stacked with fighters from another generation. He seems confident he can carry that energy into the ring against Barrios.

But Pacquiao also has firsthand experience of the ugliness that can consume fighters who hang on a bit too long. After all, he moved up two weight classes and ended the decorated career of Oscar De La Hoya in December 2008, stopping the Golden Boy after eight one-sided rounds.

Pacquiao says his fans shouldn't worry. He's back where he belongs.

“I returned because I missed boxing,” he said. “I hope I can entertain you guys.”

