Manny Machado, Padres finalize $350M, 11-year contract

The deal will keep Machado with the Padres through 2033 and is the latest contract handed out by big-spending owner Peter Seidler.

Machado, who has helped turn the Padres into a World Series contender, finished second in the NL MVP race last year. He’ll anchor a star-laden lineup that includes Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., who can return on April 20 from an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.