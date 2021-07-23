Manga featured in opening ceremony for Tokyo Olympics

The artists who create manga are known as mangaka, and the most famous practitioners include Osamu Tezuka ("Astro Boy"), Akira Toriyama ("Dragon Ball") and Naoko Takeuchi ("Sailor Moon"). Tezuka, who died in 1989 at the age of 60, has been dubbed the “Father of manga” and compared to famed American animator Walt Disney.

The use of manga in the opening ceremony comes at a time when Japanese comics and graphic novels have spread around the world, along with anime. Susan Napier, a professor of rhetoric and Japanese studies at Tufts University, told The Washington Post she thinks the Olympics could make them even more popular.

“People will be curious," she said. "Anime style is a very distinctive style, and if you’re not used to it, you’re going to say: ‘Wow, what is this? This is cool.’”

